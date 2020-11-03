Tuesday is Election Day across the U.S. This year has been unlike any other thanks to the coronavirus, and that's being reflected in the way people have voted so far.
In Pennsylvania, more than 2.4 million mail-in ballots were returned, as of Monday morning.
Many took advantage of the controversial mail-in voting while others dropped off ballots out of fears that USPS wouldn't deliver them on time.
Despite that, there have still been long lines at polling stations across the Lehigh Valley, with many forming even before polls opened at 7 a.m.
Most locations saw a surge in voters from about 7-9 a.m., but lines have still stayed pretty steady through lunch time.
"I expect a historic turnout. I expect a lot of voter participation here in Pennsylvania, and that's exactly the way it should be," said Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
A polling place in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, saw upwards of 300 people in line before the polls opened at 7 a.m.
"This is what it's all about in our country, coming out and showing your support and doing the right thing for your candidate," said Mike Moylan, a voter.
Moylan was first in line, taking his spot just after 5 a.m. He chose to vote in person, as per tradition, but also for security.
"I wanted to make sure there was never gonna be an issue," he said.
Another voter braved the cold to vote for the first time.
"Before, I never really thought that every vote counts, but this time, I am pretty confident that every vote counts, so I'm putting my vote in," said Tiffany Schoonover.
Lines got shorter by mid-morning, but Judge of Elections Susan Keller says it's been a steady flow.
"There's been about 200 people every hour so far, so it's great," she said.
The district usually sees about 80 percent voter turnout.
"The numbers are there, so I am sure the rate we are going for 13 hours, we should have well over 2,500 voters. That's an incredible turnout percentage for the county," Keller said.
Polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m.-8 p.m..