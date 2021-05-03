Lehigh and Northampton county officials say mail-in ballots will be big this primary.
In Lehigh, more than 24,000 mail-in applications were received. 21,000 were received in Northampton.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says that's almost as many as the total amount of voters in Northampton's 2018 primary.
Mail-in ballots must be received by May 18, either by mail or in one of several drop box sites in each county.
"For our drop boxes are very secure they're all under camera so everybody can be very confident that there are no shenanigans going on. We're very confident that we will have a legal, safe, secure, and accurate election again this year," McClure said.
Voter officials say for those people using a mail-in ballot, it's important to fill it out completely. Officials say there have been people who missed state constitution and municipal questions on the back of the ballot. Pennsylvania's primaries are typically just for Republicans and Democrats, but because of those questions independent voters are also in the mix for the primary.
"If an independent wants to vote on these they can request a ballot that just has the amendments on it," said Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong.
A third option for voters is to vote early in person, at voter registration offices. You can do that through May 11, which is the same day as the deadline for mail-in ballot applications.