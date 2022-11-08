The 2022 midterm elections is finally here, and voters are seeing several big races on the ballot.

69 News arrived at the Lower Macungie Township District 2 polling place at Bethany United Methodist Church and found a line formed well before the doors opened at 7 a.m.

Once those doors opened up, there was a steady flow of voters in and out.

Susan Keller, the district's election judge, said 800 people had already voted there by 11 a.m., meaning the day could definitely shape up to be a busier-than-usual Election Day.

"I think this one's really big," said voter Dave Newcomer. "You know, when you see what's going on around here, especially as of late."

This has been a long-anticipated Election Day, with key openings in both the governor's office and a U.S. Senate seat.

All of the congressional seats are on the line, as well as every Pennsylvania House seat and half of those Senate seats.

Analysts tell 69 News that while they've recently been seeing about a 40% voter turnout, this year, numbers will likely exceed 60%.

The Pennsylvania governor's office is up for grabs, between Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator for the 33rd District.

One of the two U.S. Senate seats in Pennsylvania is also open, as Pat Toomey is retiring.

Former TV host, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, is up against Democrat John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's current lieutenant governor.

Analysts call Pennsylvania a "purple state," with many people voting for each individual candidate instead of just voting all blue or red.

"I look for the best qualities in what I'm interested in," Newcomer said. "And that's what drives me. And if I don't see the qualities, I don't care if they're Republican or Democrat or Independent. It's who I think is going to do the best job."

At the polling place in Lower Macungie Township, many voters left happy, saying the process was quick.

"Like I think I was here about 10 minutes total from waiting, getting in voting and walking out the door," said Tim Kelly, voter.

Keller says there's nothing new with her team, but they run like a well-oiled machine.

"I have a very good team that helped me," she said. "It's easy to sign in on the iPads. They get their paper ballot. It's a one-pager so they can finish it quickly and scan and they're out the door. So, they're happy."

Northampton and Berks counties said voting has been running pretty smoothly so far, as of midday.

Polls are open in Pennsylvania and New Jersey until 8 p.m.