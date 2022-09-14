READING, Pa. - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are meeting with school leaders in our area on Thursday.

Cardona is stopping at Reading Area Community College to tour the facility and speak to students.

Emhoff will then join Cardona in Allentown at the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley to hear how the schools provide services for students.

The tour is an effort to highlight the administration's commitment to helping students recover from the impacts of the pandemic.