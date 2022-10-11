U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Wakefern Food Corp., whose companies own several grocery store chains, is looking for warehouse workers in the Lehigh Valley.

The company is hosting hiring fairs at four of its warehouse locations, including the Upper Macungie Township plant in the Breinigsville area.

Wakefern wants to hire full-time warehouse selectors, who will help prepare shipments for delivery to grocery stores.

The hiring event is set for Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 12-6 p.m. Interested candidates should go to the employee parking lot and tell security they are there for the hiring event.

The address in Upper Macungie is 8301 Industrial Boulevard, Breinigsville.

Those who can't make the event can apply online.

Wakefern's grocery stores include ShopRite, Price Rite, The Fresh Grocer and more.