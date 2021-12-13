Bethlehem Area School District generic
 
 

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Waldorf Charter School has withdrawn its application for a charter school in the Bethlehem Area School District. 

BASD's website says the district was notified Sunday that the application was being withdrawn. A hearing on the application was scheduled for 5 p.m. today and has been canceled. 

Superintendent Joseph Roy has spoken repeatedly against Pennsylvania's charter school law, which he says allows privately operated schools to use public money with little scrutiny. 

The Waldorf Charter School site has not been updated with the withdrawn application. It still says a "Tuition-free Waldorf Charter School is coming to Bethlehem." 

That language has been criticized in ads for charter schools, because the tuition is not free, it is paid by taxpayers.  

The Bethlehem Area School Board's meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. will be held in the auditorium at East Hills Middle School. 

 

