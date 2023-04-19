S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Following a public hearing, South Whitehall Township commissioners reviewed and granted final preliminary plan approval for a new use of an existing warehouse at 4741 Chapman Road.
The site's future tenant, Walgreens, will utilize 67,500 square feet for a distribution center. Sorry Robots LLC occupies the remaining 34,500 square feet.
A Walgreens spokesperson previously told the planning commission that employees at the warehouse would be responsible for filling prescriptions that a distributor picks up, reducing truck traffic to the site to a handful. The distributor then takes the medications to its facility and later distributes them to Walgreens customers.
While the new use will involve fewer truck trips than approved previously for the site, it will result in a higher employee occupancy rate, generating additional traffic beyond what was previously approved.
The township granted conditional use approval for the existing 102,500-square-foot warehouse on Oct. 16, 2019. At the time, the site was approved for 86 standard parking spaces, 24 trailer spaces, seven oversized spaces, and 24 loading docks.
The proposal has since been amended and calls for 187 standard spaces, 11 trailer spots, four oversized spaces, and 11 loading docks.
According to Walgreens spokesman Eric Friedman, two shifts of workers would be employed at the site. Each shift would be comprised of 80 employees, he said.
The workforce will primarily comprise pharmacists and pharmacy techs with a handful of office staff. Shifts will run from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. to midnight.
Officials granted approval subject to compliance with provisions related to part of exhibits and testimony in Wednesday's hearing and compliance with conditions outlined by township Planner Gregg Adams as part of the staff and planning commission recommendations.
One of those stipulations is a traffic study to be held six months after operations begin to ensure the area is not significantly affected.
"(The project) should be an asset to the community," Friedman said. "We hope to be here a long time."