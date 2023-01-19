S. WHITEHALL TWP. – Walgreens may be moving into the warehouse on Chapmans Road in South Whitehall Township, but first, it has to resubmit plans to the township planning commission.
The warehouse is located at 4741 Chapmans Road, and is bordered by Route 309 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. In 2019, industrial realtor Griffin Industrial Realty of New York City was approved to build a 102,250-square-foot flex warehouse, which had been reduced in size from 156,000 square feet.
Initially, the project was approved for use as a warehouse expected to generate 41 truck passes daily, but those plans have changed as Walgreens has been eying the site for a fulfillment center.
Instead, Walgreens' impact would be more in the realm of passenger cars belonging to employees at the site. Since the traffic impact has changed, project planners asked for additional considerations related to traffic in the area.
According to Walgreens spokesman Eric Friedman, two shifts of workers would be employed at the site. Each shift would be comprised of 80 employees, he said.
Walgreens employees would be responsible for filling prescriptions that a distributor picks up, reducing truck traffic to the site to a handful. The distributor takes the medications to its facility and later distributes them to Walgreens customers.
The site's developers said that truck traffic would no longer be an issue. This change, however, requires additional approvals from the township.
The applicant was asked to present its plans again in February to address the full conditional use requirements.