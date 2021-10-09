ALLETNTOWN, Pa. - More than 30,000 Americans suffer from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
The fight against the disease continues this weekend in Allentown after a year off due to COVID, the area's biggest fundraiser and awareness event is back.
Kim Fierro joined the Sunrise team ahead of the event to tell her story. Kim's husband Paul showed signs of having ALS and he died November 2020 from the progressive neurological disease.
"The sooner you can get past the emotional, the emotional peace and prepare for the constant changes that your life will be, it will be a lot easier for everybody involved," said Fierro.
Fierro is now involved with the ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia in organizing the Lehigh Valley Walk to Defeat ALS at Cedar Crest College.
Funds raised will help with research and support for patients and families.
Tony Hile of the ALS Association says while telehealth has made a huge impact during the pandemic, it isn't a substitute for the in-person support the walk can give.
"We're there for them, but there is a community that is supporting them and that this isn't something you have to deal with alone," said Hile.
Fierro says she hopes the money raised will make it easier for families to get the equipment they need.
"Non-invasive respiratory machines, a patient has to reach 50% of their lung capacity just to get them," said Fierro.
The time to diagnose patients with ALS is getting shorter. The sooner someone can get diagnosed, the quicker they can have access to things.
The Lehigh Valley team hopes to raise $100,000. Donations can be given online.