EMMAUS, Pa. - Wally's Deli in Emmaus may close at the end of September "after 33 marvelous years," according to the store's Facebook page.

There may be some hope that the 1245 Chestnut St. deli remains open, depending on whether staff can be replaced, the store said.

"This is not because of your wonderful support in our business or lack of business, it is sadly for the reason of lack of staff to continue," the post said.

The Wally's in Allentown will continue to operate.

"My current team is wonderful and I will treasure them immensely, but some need to move on and I wish them well! So unless one full-time or 2 part-time people walk through my door in the next 2 weeks, you all will need to come to see me at our Allentown location," the post says.

"Anyone interested in starting a business, this turn-key space would be up for sale!" the post concludes.

Fans responded to express hope that the Emmaus location will remain open.

Low unemployment and competition from warehouses and distribution businesses has driven up pay in some fields. Pennsylvania's unemployment rate in July was 4.3%, down from 4.5% in June.

While some critics say people do not want to work, the number of people employed is high.

State Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in the July unemployment report that some industries, such as trade, transportation and utilities, employ more people now than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.