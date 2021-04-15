CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The pandemic has changed the way we live, including the way we shop.
Scott Eckert, the Senior Vice President, Next Generation Retail with Walmart, says the pandemic has pushed shoppers online faster than ever.
Eckert spoke as part of the Meet the Experts series, hosted by the Council for Retail and Sales at DeSales University.
"The penetration of online jump, a couple of years worth of what it would've otherwise been a steady migration towards more online purchases," Eckert said.
People have the ability to shop at any time, anywhere, and on any device. Convenience and efficiency are key.
Like a Walmart in your home, the company is piloting a yearly subscription that would have Walmart restock your home and take your returns when you're not even there.
"Customers then return home to find a fully stocked fridge," Eckert said.
Walmart is creating micro fulfillment centers in stores that allow us to get products faster.
"Putting in local fulfillment center facilities, it places inventory close to customers and it shortens the delivery time," Eckert said.
Meaning traditional retail is not on its death bed - it's just evolving.
"There will continue to be a blend of the two. That's why were so focused on an omni channel experience, it's making sure that we're interacting with our customers in store with a great experience, online," Eckert said.
"It has to be a constant understanding that this is a business that's moving fast and we need to move fast too," Eckert said.