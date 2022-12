L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Walmart store in Northampton County is showing off a new look.

The store in Lower Nazareth debuted what Walmart calls its "store of the future" technology Friday.

It's aiming for a more customer-friendly experience.

Nine Walmart employees who have worked at the store since it opened in 1995 cut the ribbon on the new upgrades.

The store also gave away $20,000 in grants to local nonprofits.