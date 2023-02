BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat.

A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township.

Store management then decided to evacuate the store, police said.

Township police searched the store, with the help of outside agencies.

Police said they would provide more information once it is available.