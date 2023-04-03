BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Walmart will terminate 597 workers at a South Bethlehem warehouse as of June 2, according to Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry.

The retail giant will cut jobs at its distribution center at 3215 Commerce Center Blvd. The center had employed about 1,700 people.

In February, a Walmart spokeswoman said "a few hundred" employees would be affected as the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company cut staff to "better prepare for the future needs of customers."

The confirmed number came out Monday from the Department of Labor in a WARN notice. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Notice is required by federal law for some business closings and mass layoffs.

Walmart employs about 2.1 million people worldwide, according to the company website. The discount retailer has more than 10,500 stores and operates e-commerce websites.

Fiscal 2023 revenue was $611 billion.

Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WMT. The closing price Friday was $147.45.

Walmart's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is about $397.5 million.