BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Walnut Street Garage in Bethlehem may be torn down, according to the Bethlehem Parking Authority.
For now, the garage needs at least $800,000 in emergency repairs.
Steve Fernstrom is the parking authority's executive director. He says the findings are part of an ongoing financial feasibility study that started after the Polk Street Garage project on the south side was put on hold.
"At the beginning stages of the pandemic we had hit the pause button in order to kind of gauge our financial feasibility in our financial position," Fernstrom said.
The study is still ongoing but so far it seems - aside from the $800,000 - it would cost anywhere between $12 million to $20 million to fix the Walnut Street Garage entirely, which is why the whole garage may come down to make way for a smaller, taller building.
"They don't build garages like that anymore. It was built in the 70s. It's 45 years old right now. And those structures are actually smaller and taller," Fernstrom said.
Fernstrom says it could free up 40 percent to 60 percent of the block for new development. However, the parking authority is still unsure what it wants to do, and whether or not this will further delay the Polk Street project.
In the meantime, the authority is getting a loan to make the emergency repairs as soon as possible.
"Once we have all the information, then we can make an educated decision," Fernstrom said.