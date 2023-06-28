LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County man is facing drug charges.
Zachary Heffelfinger, 26, was found with heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana, said Lehigh Township police.
He was arrested on June 9 at his home in the Walnutport section of the township, police say.
Heffelfinger was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bail was set at $50,000 cash.