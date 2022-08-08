WALNUTPORT, Pa. - Police in Northampton County are looking for three men who stole a catalytic converter from a car in someone's driveway in broad daylight.

It happened on Sunday, July 31 just before 4:30 p.m., said Walnutport police.

Three Black men pulled up to the home in a silver Toyota Camry or Kia Optima, surveillance video shows.

They grabbed a floor jack and saw from their trunk, lifted one of the vehicles parked in the driveway and removed the catalytic converter, police said.

The homeowner then ran outside to confront the trio, and one of the men reached into his pocket as if he had a weapon, police said.

The victim ran back inside, and the three fled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walnutport Borough Police Department through the emergency communications center at 610-437-5252, or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. Tips can be submitted online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.