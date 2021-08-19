WALNUTPORT, Pa. - On the wall of one Walnutport home are challenge coins, badges, and awards. They outline Jeff Aster's life of service in both law enforcement and the Armed Forces.
"Built the trust with our Afghan partners, the military and the police," said Aster.
That's what Aster did during his deployment to Afghanistan from 2010 to 2013. He was a contracted adviser to the U.S. Departments of State and Defense.
The father of seven and grandfather of six saw life flash before his eyes countless times, but says it was worth it, for change.
"Girls going back to school," said Aster. "Women going to college, having jobs outside the house. The beatings and the stonings were reduced. Never ended, but they were reduced."
Now, seeing that work seemingly destroyed causes more pain than any battle wound he's endured.
"They had heart," said Aster. "They loved their country, and it was an honor for me to help them."
Aster says it's not what happened, but how it happened.
"It was time to get our troops out of there but not this way," said Aster. "That one bad decision has countless repercussions for the safety of this country and almost every country in Europe."
Since Kabul fell to the Taliban Sunday, Aster has been glued to the TV.
"It's on the first thing in the morning, hoping to see a glimpse of somebody running through the airport tarmac that I may know, because half of them, their phones are dead now," said Aster. "There's no internet service."
A retired lieutenant colonel sent an email to those Aster served with.
Part of the message said, "I believed we had to do our best to accomplish that mission. I believe that we did that and we succeeded....Regardless of our political beliefs, our mission was one that united us."
"Those words can be spread over the entire forces over there," said Aster.
Back on the wall, you can see all three of Aster's sons are Marines.
One's unit is headed to Afghanistan, but since that son was recently injured during training, he won't be going.
"Ironically, he missed this call," said Aster.
That means Aster gets to see him Thursday night.
Reuniting with family is all Aster wants for American soldiers and Afghan-natives who helped the U.S. He wishes that their sacrifices translated to safety.
"I'm praying," said Aster. "Praying every day."