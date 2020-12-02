L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. | An Alabama man acknowledged his checkered criminal past after state police allegedly found a stolen gun in his car that was clocked at more than 100 mph on I-78.
Raphael O. Simmons, of Birmingham, faces weapons charges following his arrest late last week on Interstate 78 in Northampton County. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned the 25-year-old, who is wanted in Alabama, hours after his arrest, setting bail at $250,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper monitoring traffic last Friday on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township reportedly clocked a westbound car at 107 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to the criminal complaint. The trooper stopped the car, and the driver identified himself as Simmons by his Alabama identification card.
The trooper alleges he smelled marijuana wafting from the open window and said a records check revealed that Simmons’ license was suspended in Alabama Department of Transportation, according to court records. The driver told police that his driving privileges had been suspended because he failed to pay a traffic ticket.
Another search of the National Crime Information Center reportedly turned up an arrest warrant out of Alabama for Simmons on drug charges.
After he was taken into custody, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat. Simmons does not have a concealed carry permit, police said. Another records search revealed that the gun was reported stolen in Alabama. The search also turned up a small amount of pot in the center console.
Simmons’ criminal history reportedly includes drug possession, receiving stolen property, domestic violence and weapons charges, all of which he confirmed, according to police.
Now, he faces single felony counts of illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license. Simmons also faces a misdemeanor drug possession charge and two summary traffic offenses.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 11.