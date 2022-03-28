BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Wanted and suspected dangerous person, Dominick Oliveira, age 47 of Bethlehem Township, has turned himself over to police.
Oliveira turned himself in on Monday with his attorney, James Heidecker, at a district court.
MDJ McClure set bail at $200,000 and Oliveira was committed to Northampton County Prison after he could not post bail, according to authorities.
Oliveira was previously wanted by Bethlehem PD, and a warrant was served in his name for the felony offenses of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, and lesser offenses.
Police warned investigators and others early on in their search that Oliveira was dangerous, and had a history of assault.