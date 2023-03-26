SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Township Police responded to the Howard Johnson at the 3000 block of Hamilton Boulevard for a report of a male who was wanted on a active felony warrant and a probation violation being at the location on Saturday at around 4:54 p.m.

Agents from Lehigh Valley Bail had spotted Timothy J. Davis Burgess, 31, at the hotel. He had skipped out on bail.

An officer observed Burgess running across Hamilton Boulevard and jumping over the perimeter fence to Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom near the water park.

The park was closed at the time.

Police requested assistance from surrounding agencies to establish a perimeter around the park to prevent Burgess from escaping.

Personnel from the Salisbury Township Police Department, Upper Macungie Township Police Department, Allentown Police Department, as well as the Pennsylvania State Police arrived a short time later.

After Burgess was contained inside the park, Dorney Park Security personnel used the park's surveillance cameras and to follow Burgess through the park to one of multiple buildings near the water park.

He was located inside one of the restaurant buildings and taken into custody by officers without further incident. He was not armed.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the South Whitehall Township Police at 610-398-0337.