Indus Realty Trust, a developer and manager of industrial properties, has purchased 11 acres in South Whitehall Township for $2.3 million.



The New York-based company plans to put a 90,000-square-foot warehouse on the 1215 Hausman Road property, which was owned earlier by Lee Butz. There is a barn on the property that will be razed to clear the way for construction and a parking lot.



Indus focuses on "mid-size" industrial and warehouse buildings between 75,000 and 400,000 square feet, not the million-square-foot giants used by companies such as Amazon.



The South Whitehall transaction was announced Wednesday, along with a deal in Orlando, Florida, for $17.4 million. The company used cash on hand to buy the properties.



The company's developments include Lehigh Valley Tradeport 1 in Lower Nazareth Township, off Fritch Drive, and Lehigh Valley Tradeport II on Jaindl Boulevard in Hanover Township, Northampton County.



The Lehigh Valley is "a market that continues to experience rent growth," according to an earlier statement by Michael Gamzon, chief executive officer of Indus.



Whether the company will remain independent is not known.



In November, private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP and GIC Real Estate bid $65 per share to acquire Indus. On Jan. 9, it noted, "The company's board of directors is actively evaluating the best path forward for the company to maximize shareholder value."



Indus shares are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol INDT. It closed Thursday at $63.88, about 1.7% below the takeover bid.