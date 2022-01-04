MOORE TWP., Pa. - Southmoore Golf Course has been acquired for $2.63 million by a warehouse developer, according to Northampton County property records.
Waters Edge at Wind Gap, a limited liability company, acquired the 235 Moorestown Road (Route 512) property in December.
Last year, Waters Edge proposed placing two warehouses on the golf course in Moore Township. The land is zoned for commercial use, which allows warehouses.
The plan has generated opposition from neighbors, concern in nearby towns about truck traffic and a review from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission that said the proposal is "the definition of poor development." The LVPC makes recommendations but cannot block the proposal.
The LVPC's complaints focused on the distance to highway interchanges and the potential for increased traffic in Nazareth and Bath from what would be called "The Southmoore Business Center."
In October, the Moore Township Planning Commission said Waters Edge would submit a revised plan that would not be reviewed until this month. The planning commission's next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 24.
When the Southmoore proposal became public, residents showed opposition by attending township meetings. Moore later passed an ordinance written by Solicitor David Backenstoe that places limits on warehouses but it did not apply to the Waters Edge plan. That proposal was submitted before the ordinance became law.
Revisions to the plan also come under the old ordinance, Backenstoe said in October. If the revision is "substantially different," he said the township could consider it a new plan, placing it under the revised rules. That could lead to years of litigation if the developer objects, Backenstoe said.
The township must review any plan "in good faith," Backenstoe said then. It cannot block a proposal just because people do not like it. Many residents have said they see the development as a threat to their rural lifestyle that will damage property values.
The earlier proposal was for two warehouses on the site of the golf course on the west side of Route 512. One would cover 374,750 square feet, and the other 140,000 square feet.
County records say the transaction was recorded Dec. 28. Waters Edge's address is listed as a home in Nazareth.
The Southmoore property is recorded by the county as covering 48 acres. The previous owner is listed as HILL SMGC, another limited liability company. The last sale of the property was in 2016 for $933,853, according to the county.