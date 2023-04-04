WEST EASTON, Pa. - People in West Easton and Wilson say they woke up to massive flames, smoke, and loud sounds coming from an industrial complex off Lehigh Drive near the Lehigh River Tuesday morning.

"We heard some pops. And then we heard a big explosion. The house shook, the windows shook. Within minutes we heard the sirens and all the companies coming down the street," said Diane Smereczynsky.

Dozens of first responders were called to the scene just after 5 a.m. to battle the four-alarm blaze.

As of Tuesday afternoon "we've stopped the forward progress and we're now getting all the hotspots, so the level of anxiety drops," said West Easton Fire Chief William Bogari Jr.

Luckily no one was inside the complex and no one was hurt.

The flames and thick smoke could be seen for miles.

"The Lehigh County drone team, they're able to fly drones around the site to give us in the command post a visual, and once the smoke dissipates they're able to map the fire area with infrared," Bogari said.

Water was drafted from the Lehigh River as crews did all the work from the outside. Fire officials say it was too dangerous for first responders to enter the burning area, so the fire was fought completely from the perimeter.

By 10:30 a.m. the situation was declared under control.

Under control, but not out. Due to its sheer size, it's likely crews will be at the scene overnight.

The fire chief says the support and help from the community has been tremendous.