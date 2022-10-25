PALMER TWP., Pa. – A conditional use hearing for a proposed industrial-use building in Palmer Township was put on hold Tuesday night as the developer and the township board of supervisors agreed to consider zoning amendments that, if successful, would result in new apartments being built on the property instead.
The applicant, Greystone Capital Inc. and developer Lou Pektor, had sought to construct a 185,000-square-foot industrial-use facility on a 15.4-acre lot at 1493 Van Buren Road. Specifically, the building would be located at on the southeast corner of Van Buren Road and Newlins Mill Road, and it would be used for the manufacturing and assembly of goods and supplies.
Tuesday night's hearing was scheduled to be the fourth session, but it never took place. At the hearing's outset, Chairman Jeffrey Young asked Pektor and his attorney Mark Kaplan if they wished to proceed with the hearing given there was information indicating Pektor envisioned building apartments on the land instead.
Perktor acknowledged Young's information was accurate.
"We absolutely prefer to do apartments there," Pektor said, "but there are issues."
At this point, a lengthy negotiation took place primarily among township Solicitor Charles Bruno, Young, Kaplan and Pektor regarding how an apartment complex could actually receive approval considering the township's current and proposed zoning changes and how it could occur in a somewhat timely manner.
"This (approval) process could take an awful long time, and we don't have an awful long time," Kaplan said.
Bruno then asked attorney Timothy Fisher, who is serving as spokesman for residents at the nearby Highlands of Glenmoor group, the development's position on a potential apartment complex. The group has opposed Pektor's manufacturing proposal, resulting in the hearing.
Bruno specifically asked if the group preferred the apartment complex over the current proposal.
"Absolutely," Fisher responded.
However, for an apartment complex materialize, Kaplan told the board and Bruno that the approval process "cannot be normal," given the time and money already invested in the currrent proposal. Kaplan said the process must be expedited to the degree possible while still satisfying the township's requirements. He noted that if the township and Pektor each came to the table in good faith, he was hopeful the apartment concept could work.
Some board members addressed Pektor personally. Supervisor Ann-Marie Panella said Pektor produces "an above-average product" and that the board was serious about working in good faith with the developer.
For his part, Pektor responded to Panella that he "appreciated that," but noted his "fears" are that someone would tie up the project for months or years in litigation.
Eventually, the township and Pektor agreed to "set aside" or table the current plan to allow time to create a plan and path to bring the apartments to fruition. As a result, Kaplan agreed to extend a hearing date on the pending application until Jan. 24, 2023.