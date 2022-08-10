L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Planning Commission on Tuesday night recommended preliminary/final land development plan approval for a 71,250-square-foot warehouse on a 12-acre site at 7991 Quarry Road.
In addition to the warehouse, the plan calls for the construction of a 4,000-square-foot office and an attached 6,000-square-foot shop.
The proposal, submitted by Avery Quinn Group LL, further includes 102 tractor-trailer parking spaces and 55 passenger vehicle spaces with an additional 14 in reserve.
The site itself is a former quarry that was filled in over time. Plans call for underground water retention. The area is zoned Highway Industrial-Spring Creek.
Developers have proposed two full-movement access drives from the future Sauerkraut Lane extension, which is under construction presently. Plans for the extension indicate this site served by a single driveway aligned directly opposite the driveway for the property along the south side of the Sauerkraut Lane extension.
With two proposed driveways, the east driveway presents "a potential left turn conflict" with left turns into the property on the south side of the Sauerkraut Lane extension, according to Andreas Heinrich, a principal with Heinrich & Klein Associates engineering.
The township informed the applicant Tuesday night that in order to receive a certificate of occupancy, the Sauerkraut Lane extension must be complete to the township's satisfaction and open for thru traffic.