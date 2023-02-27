NAZARETH, Pa. – It's a complaint being heard in the Lehigh Valley and other parts of eastern and central Pennsylvania: "Enough of the warehouses."
That complaint was voiced by one of the commissioners at the Lower Nazareth Township Planning Commission meeting Monday night.
When plans for a sports facility along Country Club Road fell through in 2021, Fantastic 1948 LLC moved on to a new idea: a 200,000-plus-square-foot warehouse that would employ over 200 people.
The developer appeared at Monday's meeting looking for an approval for a conditional use, but it was tabled.
While it is clear that most, if not all, of the commissioners do not want to see the warehouse built, Chairperson Linda Crook said it appears the proposal meets current legal requirements.
Bohler Engineering prepared the plan, and its representative methodically answered the standard questions raised by the various reviewing agencies.
Many of the concerns commissioners expressed were about what was planned to reduce the impact on the surrounding residential neighborhoods. The Bohler representative said the plans had a 120-foot setback with a berm with shrubbery at the top to prevent light pollution into the neighborhoods.
"This is all legally correct, but that doesn't make it ethically or morally correct," commented Planner Bert Smalley.
In the end, the commissioners decided that they would not vote on the conditional-use request until the developer provided a full traffic study with special emphasis on the impact of truck traffic.
Self-storage facilities
Land development sketch plans for two self-storage facilities located at 173 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and 281-283 Nazareth Pike were reviewed Monday night.
The property at 173 Nazareth Pike will add 33 units to the existing building, while other location will see the addition of 24 units. Three empty residential units will be removed at the properties.
Other news
Triple Net Investments LLC was granted a waiver request for a sewer line at its property at 4730 Hanoverville Road.
The sewer line runs at a 0.3% downward grade, whereas the ordinance requires a 0.5% downward grade. The waiver is conditioned upon monthly inspection of the line.