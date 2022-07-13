BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - Lots of people in the Lehigh Valley were working hard to make sure people got their orders on time on Amazon Prime Day.
We toured the fulfillment center in Breinigsville, which employs around 1,100 people. It's just one of several across Lehigh County, making Amazon one of the biggest employers in the county.
Every one of them was working hard for the shopping holiday.
"It's a two-day epic extravaganza," said Amazon spokesman Steve Kelly.
Kelly said, next to Christmas, this is the biggest demand they see all year.
"This team in this building is expected to do something along the lines of 1.5 million orders over this week," said Kelly.
In the Breinigsville fulfillment center, those orders are mostly clothing.
"I know Levi's jeans are discounted for Prime Day. They may be coming right out of this building," said Kelly.
Those jeans are stored in aisles, put in bins on conveyor belts, and then scanned and labeled automatically. Site Leader Anthony Graham said the packages mostly ship to the Northeast, but they can end up all over the country.
"Our geographic area really doesn't have any boundaries. So you could live in Iowa, and if we have the inventory and we can get it to you fastest, it might come from here," said Graham.
For Graham, it was his first Prime Day running the Breinigsville facility. He said it took a lot of planning.
"This Prime Day, one of the main things we did to do that was run an extra day, which we call overtime, or mandatory overtime, to solve for our customer volume," said Graham.
And that volume of orders continues for 48 hours.
"A lot of good deals still going, so keep refreshing. You know electronics, everything you can think of," said Kelly.
In addition to the business Amazon does, Kelly told us Prime Day is when the small businesses they serve see the most sales of the entire year. This year, Amazon has created a special page on its website for customers who only want to buy from smaller retailers.