HARRISBURG, Pa. - Three hours of discussion Wednesday over a proposed new Pennsylvania law came down to familiar fault lines: growth versus preservation, development versus tradition.

State Rep. Bob Freeman (D-Northampton) led the hearing on House Bill 782, which would require more information from builders about the impact of big developments. The bill would also invite more scrutiny from government before construction proceeds, adding a regional element to what is now a local decision. Freeman is the Democratic chairman of the state House's Local Government Committee.

"This legislation does need work" the bill's sponsor, Rep. Michael Schlossberg (D-Lehigh), said in prepared remarks. He did not attend the hearing because of a family member's illness.

The bill may not be in final form, but the opinions for and against it are already firm.

H.B. 782 attempts to give local government more power to guide how development affects communities. Builders of "mega-developments" would have to provide more analysis of impacts, including how construction would affect traffic, roads, emergency services, stormwater and more.

The law would also invite neighboring towns to weigh in on the use of private property across borders. That is a local decision now.

In a memo submitted with the bill, Schlossberg discussed typical Lehigh Valley complaints: traffic, "road-clogging warehouses" and the loss of farms and open space. He said H.B. 782 will "give local leaders the chance to protect the quality of life, health and infrastructure of the people they were elected to represent."

Representatives of organizations including PennFuture, an environmental advocacy group, discussed how development can cause air and water pollution, while two Chester County residents talked about how big buildings changed their neighborhood.

Yet what some people see as a problem, others see as the cost of an economy that is moving forward. Schlossberg's proposal is a big step in the wrong direction, according to the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp.

"H.B. 782 as written, with its overly restrictively and overly broad provisions, would severely hamper the Lehigh Valley's ability to attract businesses that create jobs," Kristin Cahalya-Hoffman of the LVEDC told the panel. The LVEDC markets the region to businesses.

She added that the bill would work against Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's plans to attract industry to the state. Manufacturing boosts the regional economy, Cahalya-Hoffman said, and those companies also need storage space for supplies and finished goods.

"H.B. 782 creates uncertainty," said Cahalya-Hoffman, the LVEDC's vice president of business development and attraction. "It puts more obstacles in the way of business. It makes Pennsylvania less competitive with other states."

Becky Bradley, executive director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, discussed how warehouse development in the region has soared.

"We're not anti-development," she said. The LVPC is for balance, she said, noting that recent construction has leaned heavily toward warehouses.

In 9 out of 10 cases, she said the final user of a warehouse is not identified during the approval process. That makes analyzing its effects on traffic and neighbors difficult.

"It's hard to study without knowing what's going in," Bradley said. She said the average new warehouse covers 500,000 square feet, about 12 acres of land, and generates $5.27 million in annual rent, or $42.2 million over an estimated eight-year lifespan.

The warehouse tenants and owners may make millions while taxpayers shoulder the burden of roadwork and repairs, she said. The LVPC was host to the hearing at its Hanover Township (Lehigh County) headquarters.

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure was blunt about the proliferation of the big-box buildings.

"Warehouses have scarred our landscape," he said. The county has no authority over zoning and land use, but McClure has vowed to block any tax breaks for building more big boxes. He has said before: "We have enough warehouses."

Rep. Brett Miller (R-Lancaster), a member of the Local Government Committee, said if existing laws were fully used, the addition of H.B. 782 might not be necessary. Towns can band together to form "multi-municipal agreements" that limit industrial and warehouse development to certain areas, preserving open space and neighborhoods elsewhere.

Miller also said something that McClure has noted earlier: "The best way to control property is to own it."

Rep. Jack Rader (R-Monroe) said some of the proposed bill is vague. A "mega-development" as listed in H.B. 782 "could be almost anything."

An unintended consequence of the bill could be to subject housing developments to additional scrutiny in a state that many say has a housing shortage. Freeman said most residential developments would not fall under H.B. 782's provisions.

Mark McNaughton, a former state Representative who spoke on behalf of the Pennsylvania Builders Association, said the proposed law would lead to redundancy and extra expenses for homebuilders.

"We do all these analyses already for residential development," he said. The home building process is already slow, McNaughton said, estimating that from buying land to building houses takes three to five years.

"This bill will delay that process, sometimes inevitably, indefinitely," he said, and place another burden on builders.

After the meeting, Rep. Freeman said the comments from Wednesday will be considered, and added, "The bill needs some polishing."

Rep. Miller of Lancaster County said the proposal could be seen by some as an infringement on property rights.

"Some could read this bill as going too far," he said.