Two warehouses proposed for the Route 191 corridor threaten a traffic "cataclysm," Chris Amato, vice chairman of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, said Tuesday.



The warehouses are proposed for 523 Nazareth Pike (Route 191), site of a house and farmland on the west side, and open land at 4215 Lonat Drive, a few hundred yards to the north and about a quarter mile east of the road. That site is near the Kitchen Magic business. Lonat Drive leads east from Route 191, with a medical office and the Valley View Diner at the intersection.



Northampton Farms, an affiliate of Jaindl Land Co., is the developer behind both warehouses. The LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee went over the developments at a meeting Tuesday. The full commission will discuss them Thursday night.



The plans reflect the Lehigh Valley's constant debate about warehouses: they provide jobs and investment, and they bring in traffic and exhaust fumes. They bring in goods but detract from neighborhoods.



Route 191 is already a congested corridor, according to the LVPC's staff review of the plans.



The intersection of Route 191 and Route 946 (Daniels Road) is just south of the two proposed warehouses, and traffic spillover could affect Newburgh Road, Hecktown Road, Butztown Road and others.



If an accident or other problem stopped traffic flow on Hecktown Road or Route 191, "That would be an absolute cataclysm for this area," Amato said.



Nobody disagreed, and another commissioner described the potential traffic congestion as "mind-boggling." There are already rush-hour backups on Route 191 now.



The LVPC's draft report indicates a total of 923 additional vehicle trips per day from the two warehouses, 317 of them by trucks.



Lower Nazareth has passed an ordinance limiting warehouses, LVPC attorney Gary Asteak said, but the Jaindl plans were filed right before it took effect.



The larger of the two buildings would be at 523 Nazareth Pike, covering 450,000 square feet. The developer acquired that property in 2021 for $5.28 million, according to Northampton County property records.



The Lonat Drive warehouse would be 72,850 square feet.



Hecktown Road could be used by trucks to reach Route 33, although the route is "truck restricted."



Amato said the restriction should be made clear, perhaps with a sign at the entrance. Residents have complained across the Lehigh Valley that some truck drivers ignore restrictions on local roads.



The plans should provide overnight parking, the LVPC reviews said.



"A lack of truck parking is a regional concern," the report noted.



The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission is mainly an advisory body. Its professional staff makes recommendations for how to improve big developments in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The LVPC's 37 appointed commissioners vote on the staff reviews, which are sent to municipalities to consider as they go through the land-development process.



Lower Nazareth will make final decisions on the two Jaindl projects.



The commission also discussed plans for 240 apartments in South Bethlehem, and rules for keeping chickens in backyards in Upper Saucon Township.



The LVPC's appointed commissioners will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. to vote on the staff recommendations. That meeting will be held virtually. The agenda and links to the webcast are available on the commission's website.