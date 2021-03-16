Warehousing has grown in the Lehigh Valley, drawing public criticism of lost open space and increased truck traffic, while creating thousands of jobs.
That perception is not always entirely accurate, according to Don Cunningham, chief executive of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp.
The term "warehouse" draws attention but is poorly defined, Cunningham said Tuesday, after presenting his organization's annual report. The LVEDC promotes the region to businesses.
"It's the sector everybody loves to hate," he said of the big rectangular buildings, but manufacturing and warehousing go together.
"Manufacturing takes place in buildings people call warehouses," he said. Traditional warehouses are rare in the Lehigh Valley, he said, and the big buildings along highways are a mix: manufacturing, e-commerce and distribution centers shipping goods that people, including local residents, demand.
The development of those buildings is a natural result of the Lehigh Valley's location on the East Coast, not marketing, he said.
"The market has created the industry," he said, citing the region's location within a 7-hour drive of 40% of the U.S. population.
Opinions among local officials vary, but the term warehouse is a hot-button issue.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said the LVEDC has worked well to promote the region, but he said the era of warehouses, by any name, must come to an end.
"We have enough," he said, with big operators Amazon and FedEx, among others, already here. The focus should be on businesses that can pay more than a living wage, he said. McClure has promoted the purchase of open space to fight what he calls "warehouse proliferation."
Northampton County Councilman Kevin Lott has supported those efforts, and he said Tuesday he is also concerned about economic opportunity because the number of jobs an employer adds is not the prime issue.
"My concern is the quality of jobs we're getting," he said. "Are we bringing in good, liveable wages?"
Greg Zebrowski, chairman of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission and a former LVEDC board member, routinely sees new warehouse proposals. The LVPC saw plans for more than a million square feet last month. The group reviews but does not approve or deny plans. Final decisions are made by municipalities.
"The LVEDC should be promoting diverse industry," he said. "We are going over the top with warehousing."
"Driving from Easton to Allentown is a challenge," because of truck traffic, he said. Zebrowski has also criticized the environmental cost of extra traffic and lost open space.
The region's economic history has to be considered when industry changes are considered, Lehigh County Commissioner Dan Hartzell said Tuesday.
After the Lehigh Valley lost Bethlehem Steel Corp. and other big employers in the 1990s, jobs were scarce and the cities of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton lost retailers to the suburbs. The outlook was dim.
The region has bounced back, he said.
"I'm happy with what we have, compared to what I would have thought back then," Hartzell said. The LVEDC, founded in 1995, has been a big part of rebuilding the economy, he said. Like Cunningham, he attributed the increase in warehouses to the region's location in the metropolitan strip stretching from Washington, D.C., to Boston.
Cunningham said the Lehigh Valley has suffered from "growing pains," but that is natural with growth.
The industrial buildings that generate truck traffic also support about 70,000 jobs, he said. In many cases, he said local people with no skills can get work that pays more than the $15 per hour being suggested as a national minimum wage.
The Lehigh Valley will deal with today's challenges, just as it adjusted to the growth of other industries in the past, he said.
"It takes a little longer for the public infrastructure to catch up to the free market," he said.
