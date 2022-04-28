The Washington Commanders selected record-setting Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson, a 2018 Nazareth Area High School graduate, in the 2022 NFL draft.
He was drafted 16th overall.
Dotson set several records for the Blue and White, including catching touchdown passes in six consecutive games. He also broke the single-game yardage record when he exploded for 242 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Maryland.
Meanwhile, the Eagles traded up to #13 and got defensive tackle Jordan Davis from the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. This was right after Detroit got Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, who many had pegged to go to Philly.