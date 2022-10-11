The Lehigh Valley's congressional candidates squared off in a debate last week, and now you can watch it for yourself.

Part 1 of the debate between Democrat Susan Wild and Republican Lisa Scheller aired Monday night on Business Matters on WFMZ-TV.

The candidates are running to represent Pennsylvania's 7th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The debate was held Thursday, Oct. 6 in front of an audience at Muhlenberg College in Allentown. It was moderated by Tony Iannelli, chief executive officer of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The second half of the debate will be shown Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. on WFMZ-TV.

The 2022 race is a rematch of 2020, when Wild, an attorney, won a close election. She is seeking her third term representing Pennsylvania's 7th District, which covers Lehigh and Northampton counties, Carbon County, which is new to the district, and part of Monroe County. Wild also finished the term of Republican Charles Dent in the former 15th District after Dent resigned in 2018.

Scheller is the chief executive officer of Silberline Manufacturing Co., based in Rush Township, Schuylkill County. The company makes aluminum pigments. She has also served as a Lehigh County commissioner.