There are some big races for Pennsylvania Senate in the election.

The candidates for the 14th and 16th districts went head-to-head on the key issues affecting voters.

Republican Dean Browning and Democrat Nick Miller are vying for the 14th district seat. The recently redistricted seat includes whole or sections of 20 municipalities in Lehigh and Northampton counties. There is no incumbent.

Meanwhile, Democrat Mark Pinsley and Republican Jarrett Coleman are fighting for the 16th district seat. The district, which includes parts of Lehigh and Bucks counties, is currently represented by Republican Pat Browne, who earlier this year was defeated in the Republican primary by Coleman.

Both debates air Monday night on Business Matters beginning at 7 p.m. on WFMZ-TV.