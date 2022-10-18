The second half of a debate between Lehigh Valley's congressional candidates is now available to watch online.

Part 2 of the debate between Democrat Susan Wild and Republican Lisa Scheller aired Monday night on Business Matters on WFMZ-TV.

Part 1 aired last Monday, Oct. 10.

The candidates are running to represent Pennsylvania's 7th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The debate was held Thursday, Oct. 6 in front of an audience at Muhlenberg College in Allentown. It was moderated by Tony Iannelli, chief executive officer of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.