BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Authorities descended on Musikfest in response to a shooting that sent crowds running and resulted in crime scene tape surrounding an area of the festival.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police have confirmed to 69 News there was a shooting, but have not yet released further details on the nature of the shooting or how many people were involved.

A 69 News live camera at the festival showed an area of the north side of the festival closed off by police tape and an ambulance close by, as of 11:15 p.m. The same live camera showed two people who appear to be FBI agents, according to the lettering on their uniforms.

People at the festival tell 69 News they saw many people running.

One festival goer reported around 10:45 p.m.: "Everyone heard a loud bang and everyone started running, now the police are everywhere down by Plaza Tropical."

"I know it happened near Plaza Tropical and caused a stampede down to Festplatz. I saw a lot of people falling and get stepped on. I helped a young man whose hands were bleeding pretty bad and couldn't catch his breath. We then tried to leave and couldn't get back to the Wooden Match where we were parked. Police were clearing Plaza Tropical and the surrounding area, and yelling to leave the area due to a shooting. We had to walk up and around to get to our car, but made it," said Chris Tina, a witness who posted on social media.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Bethlehem Police Department released the following statement with limited details:

"There was an isolated incident tonight at Musikfest and the festival was shut down as a precaution for the safety of patrons. Law enforcement is on site and in control of the situation. There is no known continuing threat to the public. This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

"Individuals with information and/or videos of the incident are asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Tipline 610-997-6660 or email Detective Klingborg at nklingborg@bethlehem-pa.gov."

Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates on this developing story.