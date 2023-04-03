L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Rescue and dive crews are searching a water area near a power plant for a missing man.

A 75-year-old man's belongings were found Friday evening near the reservoir in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County, said state police.

The water area sits on Depues Road, off of Martins Creek Belvidere Highway, near a Talen Energy power plant.

Police, dive teams, fire crews and others searched the area over the weekend and were back out searching again Monday.

The fire department said crews are using sonar and radar to try to find the missing man.

Police have not commented on the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.