BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. — The break of a water line has caused a sinkhole to form in Northampton County.
The issue was discovered Wednesday on Oakland Road, between Hecktown Road and Harvard Place, in Bethlehem Township, according to Doug Bruce, the township manager.
Bruce said the line belongs to the city of Bethlehem, so the city's water and sewer department is handling the repairs. Crews fixed the broken line Wednesday night, according to Edward Boscola of the city's water department. He said the material the city needs to fill the sinkhole is expected to be delivered Friday.
In the meantime, Oakland Road remains closed, Bruce said.