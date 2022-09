NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in part of Northampton County.

A resident in Northampton borough said he was woken up early Tuesday to crews digging to find the break on Hollow Lane, near Horwith Drive.

Hollow Lane is closed, as is one side of Horwith Drive. They're expected to be closed all day Tuesday, according to crews at the scene.

Residents in the area were also without water during the work.

It's not yet clear what caused the break.