SLATINGTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in northern Lehigh County.

A 6-foot piece of pipe broke Tuesday evening when firefighters tried to get water from a hydrant to put out flames at a Washington Township home, said the Slatington borough manager.

When firefighters turned the plug on the hydrant, a geyser of water shot into the air.

That complicated firefighting efforts, and companies had to bring tankers to the scene on Welshtown Road.

Crews weren't able to start repairs on the pipe until Wednesday, so Northern Lehigh School District decided to have students learn from home for the day.

The district said it was notified of the break Wednesday morning, so some students had already come to school and were being dismissed. Peters Elementary students are attending school as usual.

Crews fixed the pipe before noon Wednesday, but a boil water advisory is in effect for all homes north of Williams Street in Slatington, said the borough manager.

The boil water advisory will remain in place for at least two days while crews test the water.