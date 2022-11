ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A water main break causes a mess on a road in Allentown, cutting off service to about 20 customers.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night in the first block of North Second Street.

The Lehigh County Authority says an 8" main broke.

We're told crews were able to contain the problem quickly.

Service should be restored by 8 a.m.