UPPER NAZARETH TWP, Pa. | There has been a water main break in front of the Nazareth Middle School on Friedenstahl Ave. in Upper Nazareth Township on Wednesday morning.
A WFMZ correspondent who was on the scene said there was lots of water flowing in the road, and ice was accumulating.
Officials say this is an eight inch break that came in around 6 a.m., and reportedly only eight customers have been impacted so far.
They also say that while roads may be closed temporarily for restorations, the break should be fixed by noon on Wednesday.
Public works officials are on the scene, along with an excavator to handle the situation.
Office officials from Nazareth Middle School say children are in school. In light of icy road conditions in the early morning, they reportedly had kids come into school early.