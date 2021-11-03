Boil water advisory

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A boil water advisory is in effect in Catasauqua, Lehigh County.

The emergency management coordinator says there were two water main breaks in the borough Tuesday evening.

The breaks on Poplar Street and Bridge Court caused a potential loss of water pressure, meaning the water could be contaminated with harmful bacteria, officials said.

All residents should boil water before drinking it, including brushing teeth and washing dishes, or use bottled water.

The borough says it will notify customers when the boil water advisory is lifted.

