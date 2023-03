U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A water tanker rolled onto its side along one of the busiest stretches of highway in Lehigh County.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday on the ramp from I-78 East to Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township.

The ramp had to be shut down for crews to get the tanker upright.

It was hauling 6500 gallons of water.

We've heard no reports of injuries.