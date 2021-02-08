EASTON, Pa. – Easton’s waterfront could look a lot different come next year.
On Monday, the Easton Historic District Commission unanimously approved the proposed Watermark Apartments at 45 Larry Holmes Drive and Church Street.
The approval does come with recommended modifications to the building façade including the brick color, metal panel material, windows and cornices.
"I thought that the guys from Alloy [Alloy5 Architecture, Bethlehem] took all the comments and went back I think that what they came up with really works," said developer Mark Mulligan.
Plans call for a four-story residential mid-rise apartment complex. A total of 150 units are proposed along with 275 off-street parking spaces, 50 of which will be dedicated to residents of the Governor Wolf building apartments on North Second Street.
The project has already been approved by both the city's zoning hearing board and the planning commission. Last week, the commission granted conditional final approval with the provision that the developer seek further review from the historic district commission to ensure that the façade of the building was in keeping with the local area, including the historic Wolf building apartments.
"I'd love to see something happening by the end of the year, maybe by next fall but I'm not sure," said Mulligan.
Citing issues with the supply chain for construction materials, he said, "Our goal is to have at least one building done by the end of next year."
Mulligan also noted that there is already a wait list of 20 to 30 people.
"We're going to try and build as soon as possible," he said.
The developer will likely have to return to the historic commission for further review on lighting at a later date. According to Mulligan, specifics on outdoor lighting for the project have not yet been determined.