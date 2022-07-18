BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – It's official: A new Wawa is coming to Bethlehem Township despite many residents' disapproval.
The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to grant preliminary and final plan approval for the construction of a Wawa at 3608 Nazareth Pike (Route 191). Commissioner Dale Sourbeck voted against the plan.
The convenience store and 16-pump gas station will sit on the former Leiser's Rentals and Sales site near the corner of Oakland Road, between Dunkin' and Josh Early Candies.
Arif Fazil, president of D'Huy Engineering, presented the latest proposal to commissioners Monday night, with Traffic Engineer Rob Hoffman, Attorney James Holzinger, Engineer Terry DeGroot, and Wawa's Senior Environmental Manager Joe Standen.
About 60 residents were in the audience.
Fazil described the overall project and noted the special considerations he and his team took into account for the Wawa to meet township requirements and requests.
"We did go through and get all the variances that are required from the zoning board and have complied with all the planning commission requirements, and we plan to comply," Fazil said.
While 80% of the current site is permitted impervious coverage, Fazil said the plan proposes just 48%.
In addition, he said the team has been "careful about positioning" and worked with the planning commission on both the orientation of the building and its landscaping, considering the buffer needed along Oakland Road where the current residences are. Specifically, there is a tree buffer and a 4-foot berm, along with additional landscaping to enhance the separation.
The concerns from commissioners began to arise when Traffic Engineer Rob Hoffman described access into the site from Route 191, Linden Street, and Oakland Road.
Construction includes adding a driveway on Oakland Road, allowing cars to come and go in both directions.
Another driveway is planned on Nazareth Pike, where cars would only be able to make a right out of the Wawa from there. A concrete island in that driveway will channel drivers leaving the Wawa to make a right turn only to exit back onto Route 191, Hoffman said.
Many residents were still concerned about vehicles being able to make a left or right to enter the Wawa from Route 191.
Township residents who opposed the plan also expressed safety concerns for children who wait for their school buses on nearby streets.
"With no left turn going southbound onto Nazareth Pike, they intend on directing all the exiting traffic onto Oakland Road," one resident said, "which would cause congestion onto Oakland Road. And has anybody taken into account that just a little further up from the driveway...children gather there every morning, waiting for the school buses?"
The roadway between Oakland and Christian Spring roads will not be widened, but will be restriped, Hoffman added. However, the developer will widen Linden Street to accommodate a dedicated right-turn lane onto Oakland Road.
The Wawa is expected to add approximately 7,000 new trips per day, according to Hoffman, and 7,400 trips per day on Oakland Road, and 22,000 for Nazareth Pike in regard to daily volume.
"Traffic is outrageous," one resident told the board. "This is a hardship to the people of this township."
Commissioner Dale Sourbeck also expressed concerns over potential traffic congestion on Nazareth Pike and Linden Street, which he said could become worse with the increase in traffic from the Wawa.
"I've sat up there many hours watching traffic," Sourbeck said. "I found out people cut through Dunkin' to beat the light…I'm sure they're going to do that with Wawa."
Another concern, about noise, was addressed by Fazil.
"I don't think noise is going to be an issue," he said. "That is the backside of the property and...if there's any vehicle noise it's going to be more toward the Dunkin' Donuts, 191 side."
Victoria Bastidas, president of Friends of Johnston Inc. and director of the nearby Camel's Hump Farm nature center, took to the podium to discuss potential pollution and stormwater runoff concerns.
"When it rains, that water comes through at about 60 miles per hour," she said. "One drop of oil will contaminate about 1 million drops of water."
Engineer Terry DeGroot addressed stormwater concerns, saying with the construction of the Wawa, water will be captured with an above-ground stormwater control structure between the site and Oakland Road. The water will be drained through pipes and will exit onto Route 191 to follow existing drainage patterns.
Inlet filters and snouts will be utilized to help clean debris and collect any potential petroleum drips that may occur, which will improve water quality, according to DeGroot.
The inlet inserts act as a filter, so when water flows through, it will capture any oils. The inlets are changed a minimum of once a year, depending on their condition and are inspected after major storms, DeGroot said at the township planning commission meeting on June 27. The owner of the property, in addition to the township, has the right to inspect the inlets at their own discretion.
Joe Standen, senior environmental manager for Wawa, described to commissioners the procedure in the event of a gas or oil spill.
Standen said all employees receive internal training on how to respond to a spill, in which the employee would grab the proper absorbent equipment to prevent the liquid from going into any inlets and dispose of it in a 55-gallon drum.
For larger spills, the same procedure occurs, in addition to calling 911 and dispatching Wawa's emergency response team, Lewis Environmental. Standen said the team responds in less than two hours, which is industry standard. Any concrete or asphalt stains would be power washed off, and materials would be disposed into several 55-gallon drums.
The incident is then evaluated, and an environmental consultant will head out to the site for further inspection. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is the overseeing authority of this process, Standen said.
As far as the frequency of spills, Standen said Lewis Environmental is out "maybe once a day" for all of Wawa's 750 stores in Pennsylvania.
Aside from echoing traffic concerns, local corner store owner, Shivang Shelat had other worries about his business, Friendly Food Mart.
"We are scared that we might get eaten up by a larger corporation that has 10,000 stores in the United States," he said.
Although many residents were visibly and audibly upset after the vote, five residents at the meeting said they were in favor of the Wawa.
"The property is zoned for this use," a Bethlehem Township resident said. "The keyword is 'trust.'"
The resident said it's time to trust the developer, the team of engineers and the people "charged with oversight of projects like this."
One official says with Monday night's vote, plans will start moving forward, but the project will still have to wait for approval from the conservation district, the Department of Environmental Protection and a potential Pennsylvania Department of Transportation study.