BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There may be one sure-fire way to turn a corner property in Bethlehem into a multi-million-dollar bonanza: Build a Wawa on it.
The 741 E. Broad St. location that is home to the convenience store was sold for $4 million on July 21, according to Northampton County records. The last sale of the 1.7-acre property at the intersection of East Broad and Stefko Boulevard was in 2003 for $707,500, less than a fifth of the latest price.
Even with work being done on the Broad Street Wawa's gas pumps today, traffic at 6:15 a.m. was steady and parking spaces were few: locals love their Wawa.
Wawa is privately held, so it does not have shares traded on public markets. The only way to get stock in the company is to work there, according to the chain's website, and 41% of the company is employee owned. The company does not sell franchises either.
Somebody who does not want to make a lot of paninis and coffee can try to invest in land that might draw a Wawa, explaining some of the proposals recently pitched for convenience stores in the Lehigh Valley, including near the Blue Grillhouse in Bethlehem Township. That potential site has not been through township review, but land preparation is under way on a new Wawa at the old Leiser's Rental on Linden Street.
Wawa stores "are one of the hottest sought after" investment properties, according to netleaseadvisor.com, offering long-term security for investors "and absolutely no management responsibilities."
The Delaware County, Pennsylvania-based chain looks at the potential customer base and traffic when selecting sites. Its website provides a link to suggest potential sites for new stores.
Wawa looks for "employment centers, retail, office and commercial traffic generators," according to its website, and a minimum traffic count of 25,000 vehicles per day.
The ideal location is free-standing at a corner or T-intersection with a signal (East Broad and Stefko, for example) with good visibility and enough road frontage to provide accessibility.
Northampton County records say the buyer of the site was Bethlehem Venture 1, a limited liability corporation (LLC) based in Chicago. The seller was Broad and Stefko, also an LLC. Earlier, the land was owned by the late Richard Milham, founder of a group of auto dealerships.
