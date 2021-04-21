UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A quick-thinking Wawa employee helped keep people safe during a shooting spree in Lehigh County Wednesday morning.
The employee was taking out trash when he heard gunshots in the parking lot of the Upper Macungie Township gas station, said county District Attorney Jim Martin.
The employee quickly ushered into the store two customers in the parking lot, and alerted those inside to the gunfire, Martin said.
Employees locked the doors and everyone inside got on the floor and sheltered in place, the DA described.
Outside in the parking lot, a man had shot a Jeep driver and a truck driver who was pumping gas, before running down Route 100 and turning the gun on himself, authorities said.
The suspect had first opened fire at a vehicle on Route 22 during an "encounter," but the driver of that vehicle was not hurt.
The truck driver died of his injuries, and the Jeep driver is being treated at the hospital, authorities said.
The alleged shooter also died.
Investigators are looking for a motive, but the shootings appear "indiscriminate," Martin said.
The incident caused a massive police response and shut down Route 100 and surrounding roads in the area for hours.