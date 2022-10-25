Wawa is extending a hoagie deal celebrating Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber for the remainder of the postseason.

Wawa launched "Schwarberfest" as the team was making its push toward the World Series.

Wawa said it decided to extend the deal after the Phillies continued winning games and made it to the World Series.

The Phillies are facing the Astros. Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 8:03 p.m.

Wawa Rewards members can get $5 Shortis and $6 Classics using the app. Starting Friday, Oct. 28, Hot Turkey Shortis and Classics will now be included in the offer, according to a news release from Wawa.

Wawa will donate $25,000 to Philabundance to help the food bank's efforts to strike out hunger. Wawa previously donated $25,000 to the food bank.

Schwarber hit 20 home runs over the summer during Wawa's traditional Hoagiefest.

He has 46 overall to take the National League crown.