MEDIA, Pa. - Wawa is helping teachers return to class with some extra school spirit by providing free coffee starting Friday.

The convenience-store chain is giving free hot coffee to teachers and school administrators every day from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30. Every day, not just school days.

Wawa's "Cheers to Classrooms" recognizes "teachers and school administration who educate, guide and inspire children," according to a company statement. Eligible teachers and administrators can pick up their hot coffee, any size, and when they get to the register, share with the staff that they are eligible.

The offer of free caffeine is for Lehigh Valley educators, along with any in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Wawa is also contributing $50,000, in a partnership with Donor's Choose, to support schools. Teachers can submit a project at the Donor's Choose website. Schools that meet Wawa's funding criteria may receive matching funds.

Donor's Choose raises funds for schools, matching donors with teachers in need of books, supplies, support for school trips and more. Since 2000, the website says it has raised $1.51 billion for education and funded 2.69 million projects.

The start-of-the-school year initiative's goal is "to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for our children in our community," Dave Simonetti, senior director of store operations for Wawa, said in a statement.

Wawa is a privately held company that is based in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. It operates more than 950 stores and employs more than 35,000 people, according to its website.